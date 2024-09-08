'Morto in raid Idf capo dei servizi di soccorso a Gaza'

epa10628570 Two Palestinian sisters from the Abu-Nabhan family sit near the rubble of their destroyed family house, following Israeli strikes in Jabaliya town, northern Gaza Strip, 14 May 2023. Israel and Islamic Jihad movement agreed to an Egyptian-brokered truce late 14 May. Israel has carried out several attacks against the military leadership of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad movement, in retaliation to rockets being fired towards Israel from in the Gaza Strip. EPA/MOHAMMED SABER