'Morto in raid Idf capo dei servizi di soccorso a Gaza'
epa10628570 Two Palestinian sisters from the Abu-Nabhan family sit near the rubble of their destroyed family house, following Israeli strikes in Jabaliya town, northern Gaza Strip, 14 May 2023. Israel and Islamic Jihad movement agreed to an Egyptian-brokered truce late 14 May. Israel has carried out several attacks against the military leadership of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad movement, in retaliation to rockets being fired towards Israel from in the Gaza Strip. EPA/MOHAMMED SABER
ROMA, 08 SET - Il Gruppo di difesa civile palestinese, dedito ai soccorsi fra le macerie dei bombardamenti israeliani sulla Striscia di Gaza, afferma che il suo vice direttore, Mohammed Morsi, è rimasto ucciso in un raid dell'Idf sul campo profughi di Jabaliya, a nord-est di Gaza City. Lo riporta il Guardian, che aggiunge che nella sua abitazione colpita hanno perso la vita anche quattro membri della sua famiglia. L'Idf, scrive il Guardian, non ha commentato.
