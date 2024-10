Morti e 20.000 evacuati in Vietnam per tempesta tropicale

epa11688536 A handout photo made available by Vietnam News Agency shows people cleaning the road after tropical Storm Trami made landfall in Da Nang, Vietnam, 27 October 2024 (issued 28 October 2024). Tropical Storm Trami made landfall on 27 October, killing two people, according to state media. EPA/VIETNAM NEWS AGENCY/HANDOUT HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES