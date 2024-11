Morti altri 4 soldati israeliani, combattevano nel nord di Gaza

epa11672386 Israeli soldiers patrol at the border gate after Jordanian aid trucks passed through the Erez crossing on the border with northern Gaza Strip, in southern Israel, 21 October 2024. According to the Israeli Army (Tsahal) and COGAT (Coordination of Government Activities in the Territories), 55 Jordanian aid trucks crossed from Israel into the northern Gaza Strip. In total 200 aid trucks entered through Erez, crossing to the northern Gaza Strip since 15 October 2024. EPA/ABIR SULTAN