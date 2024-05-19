Ministro slovacco, l'aggressore forse non era un lupo solitario
epa11353235 Minister of Interior Matus Sutaj Estok (R) and Acting Director of Slovak Information Service Pavol Gaspar (L) speak during the press conference about the Security Situation in Slovakia after the assassination attempt on Prime Minister Robert FIco in Bratislava, Slovakia, 19 May 2024. Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico was shot and injured in Handlova on 15 May and transported to a hospital in a life-threatening condition; the shooting suspect was arrested on spot. EPA/JAKUB GAVLAK
BERLINO, 19 MAG - Il ministero dell'Interno slovacco ritiene che non sia escluso che l'attentatore di Robert Fico non fosse un lupo solitario. "Stiamo lavorando anche allo scenario che non si sia trattato di un lupo solitario, ma che sia coinvolto un gruppo". Lo ha detto il ministro Matus Sutaj Estok in una conferenza stampa a Bratislava.
