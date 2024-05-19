Ministro slovacco, l'aggressore forse non era un lupo solitario

epa11353235 Minister of Interior Matus Sutaj Estok (R) and Acting Director of Slovak Information Service Pavol Gaspar (L) speak during the press conference about the Security Situation in Slovakia after the assassination attempt on Prime Minister Robert FIco in Bratislava, Slovakia, 19 May 2024. Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico was shot and injured in Handlova on 15 May and transported to a hospital in a life-threatening condition; the shooting suspect was arrested on spot. EPA/JAKUB GAVLAK