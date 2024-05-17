Ministro slovacco, 'Fico stabile ma ancora molto grave'

epa11347807 Slovak Defence Minister and Deputy Prime Minister Robert Kalinak (C), flanked by director of the F. D. Roosevelt University Hospital Miriam Lapunikova (L), addresses the media outside the hospital, where Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico is being treated after being shot two days earlier, in Banska Bystrica, Slovakia, 17 May 2024. The Slovak government office on 15 May confirmed there had been an assassination attempt on Prime Minister Robert Fico following a meeting in the town of Handlova. According to the director of the hospital Miriam Lapunikova, Fico is conscious and stable at the time, but he is still placed in the Anesthesiology and Resuscitation unit. She said that his condition is 'truly very serious'. EPA/MARTIN DIVISEK EPA-EFE/MARTIN DIVISEK