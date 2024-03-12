Ministro Interno estone in lista dei ricercati di Mosca

epa10825156 Estonian Interior Minister Lauri Laanemets attends a press conference after meeting with Baltic States Interior Ministers at the Polish Interior Ministry headquarters in Warsaw, Poland, 28 August 2023. Polish Interior Minister Mariusz Kaminski said Poland and Baltic States are 'determined to act together, if there is a critical situation, regardless of whether it is on the Polish, Lithuanian or Latvian border, we will retaliate immediately'. Interior Ministers of Poland and Baltic States met to discuss a possible complete closure of their borders with Belarus after the Lithuanian government decided on 16 August the closure of border crossing points with Belarus citing 'geopolitical circumstances'. EPA/Radek Pietruszka POLAND OUT