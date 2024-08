Ministra Gb, rivoltosi pagheranno il prezzo della violenza

epa11510729 Workers and local residents sweep debris from Sussex Road after a night of disorder in Southport, Britain, 31 July 2024. Merseyside Police issued a statement that 22 Police officers were injured during a night of violent disorder in Southport, with cars set alight & a shop broken into & looted. ‘A 24-hour Section 60 Order has been introduced and extra officers will remain in the area to provide a visible presence to reassure communities’, the police added. EPA/ADAM VAUGHAN