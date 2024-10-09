Ministero sanità Hamas, i morti a Gaza sono oltre 42.000

epa11637385 Palestinians gather around the bodies of the victims of Israeli airstrikes, at the European Hospital in Khan Younis, southern Gaza Strip, 02 October 2024. The Palestinian Ministry of Health in Gaza confirmed on 02 October that at least 51 people died as a result of Israeli strikes in different areas of Khan Younis at dawn. More than 41,600 Palestinians and over 1,400 Israelis have been killed, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry and the Israel Defense Forces (IDF), since Hamas militants launched an attack against Israel from the Gaza Strip on 07 October 2023, and the Israeli operations in Gaza and the West Bank which followed it. EPA/HAITHAM IMAD