Ministero Sanità di Hamas, 88 morti a Gaza in 24 ore
epa11464374 Image taken 03 July 2024 and released 07 July 2024 showing Israeli soldiers during a ground operation in the southern Gaza Strip. The Israeli military invited reporters for a tour of Rafah, where the military has been operating since May 6. EPA/Ohad Zwigenberg / POOL
AA
GAZA, 05 GEN - Almeno 88 palestinesi sono stati uccisi a Gaza nelle ultime 24 ore in seguito agli attacchi israeliani: lo ha reso noto il ministero della Sanità di Hamas. Il bilancio complessivo delle vittime dal 7 ottobre 2023 è salito così a quota 45.805, mentre i feriti sono 109.064.
