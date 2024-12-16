Ministero della Sanità Hamas, i morti a Gaza oltre 45.000
epa11774192 Palestinians search for bodies and survivors among the rubble of destroyed buildings following Israeli airstrikes in Al Nuseirat refugee camp, central Gaza Strip, 13 December 2024. According to the Palestinian Ministry of Health in Gaza, at least 40 Palestinians were killed in an overnight Israeli airstrike in Al Nusairat refugee camp, central Gaza. More than 45,500 Palestinians and over 1,400 Israelis have been killed, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry and the Israeli Army, since Hamas militants launched an attack against Israel from the Gaza Strip on 07 October 2023 and the Israeli operations in Gaza and the West Bank that followed it. EPA/MOHAMMED SABER
AA
ROMA, 16 DIC - Il bilancio dei morti a Gaza è salito a quota 45.028, di cui 52 nelle ultime 24 ore: lo ha reso noto su Telegram il ministero della Sanità di Hamas. I feriti dall'inizio del conflitto con Israele sono 106.962, secondo la stessa fonte.
Riproduzione riservata © Giornale di Brescia
Condividi l'articolo
Iscriviti al canale WhatsApp del GdB e resta aggiornato
Argomenti