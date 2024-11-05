Ministero della Sanità di Hamas, i morti a Gaza sono 43.391
epa11682111 Palestinians inspect the remains of destroyed buildings following the Israeli airstrikes in Khan Younis, southern Gaza Strip, 25 October 2024. More than 42,800 Palestinians and over 1,400 Israelis have been killed, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry and the Israel Defense Forces (IDF), since Hamas militants launched an attack against Israel from the Gaza Strip on 07 October 2023, and the Israeli operations in Gaza and the West Bank which followed it. EPA/HAITHAM IMAD
AA
GAZA, 05 NOV - Il bilancio dei morti a Gaza è salito a quota 43.391, di cui 17 nelle ultime 24 ore: lo ha reso noto il ministero della Sanità di Hamas. I feriti sono 102.347, secondo la stessa fonte.
Riproduzione riservata © Giornale di Brescia
Condividi l'articolo
Iscriviti al canale WhatsApp del GdB e resta aggiornato
Argomenti