Ministero della Sanità di Hamas, i morti a Gaza sono 43.061

epaselect epa11659970 Palestinians, including victims' relatives, pray next to the bodies of members of the Abu Taima family, killed in an Israeli air strike, at the Khan Younis refugee camp, southern Gaza Strip, 15 October 2024. According to Nasser Hospital, at least 10 members of an extended family were killed in an Israeli airstrike on their home in Bani Suhaila, east of Khan Younis early on 15 October. More than 42,200 Palestinians and over 1,400 Israelis have been killed, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry and the Israeli Army, Tsahal, since Hamas militants launched an attack against Israel from the Gaza Strip on 07 October 2023, and the Israeli operations in Gaza and the West Bank which followed it. EPA/HAITHAM IMAD