Ministero della Sanità di Hamas, i morti a Gaza sono 40.435

epa11546292 A hospital staff member stands next to the bodies of Palestinians killed after an Israeli strike east of Khan Yunis camp, inside the morgue at Nasser Hospital in Khan Yunis, southern Gaza Strip, 12 August 2024. More than 39,700 Palestinians and over 1,400 Israelis have been killed, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry and the Israel Defense Forces (IDF), since Hamas militants launched an attack against Israel from the Gaza Strip on 07 October 2023, and the Israeli operations in Gaza and the West Bank which followed it. EPA/HAITHAM IMAD