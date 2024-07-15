Ministero della Sanità di Hamas, i morti a Gaza sono 38.664

epa11469789 Bodies lay inside the morgue of Nasser Hospital after an Israeli strike that hit a school housing displaced people in Khan Yunis, in the Gaza Strip, 10 July 2024. More than 38,000 Palestinians and over 1,400 Israelis have been killed, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry and the Israel Defense Forces (IDF), since Hamas militants launched an attack against Israel from the Gaza Strip on 07 October 2023, and the Israeli operations in Gaza and the West Bank which followed it. EPA/HAITHAM IMAD