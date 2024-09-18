Ministero Beirut, 9 i morti nelle esplosioni dei walkie talkie
epaselect epa11611682 People donate blood, one day after pagers explosions, in the southern suburb of Beirut, Lebanon, 18 September 2024. Lebanon's Health Minister Firas Abiad said at least 12 people died and more than 2800 others injured after multiple wireless communication devices (pagers) were detonated. On 17 September, Hezbollah declared in a statement that Israel was behind the strike and that there will be consequences. EPA/WAEL HAMZEH
BEIRUT, 18 SET - E' salito a 9 il numero dei morti nelle esplosioni simultanee dei walkie talkie oggi a Beirut e in diverse località del sud del Libano. Lo riferisce il ministero della Salute libanese. Oltre a quelle segnalate a Sidone e in altre località nel sud del Libano, anche a Beirut ci sono state esplosioni di sistemi collegati ai pannelli solari. Lo riferisce Sky News Uk citando fonti locali libanesi.
