Miliardario indiano Adani è di nuovo il più ricco d'Asia

epa07296409 Gautam Adani, Chairman and Founder, Adani Group, speaks during the inauguration of Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit 2019 at Mahatma Mandir in Gandhinagar, India, 18 January 2019. According to reports, more than 30,000 national and international delegates along with top executives from major firms are expected to attend the three-day event. EPA/DIVYAKANT SOLANKI