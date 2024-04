Milei vuole punire 'l'indottrinamento' nelle scuole argentine

epa11255512 Argentina's President Javier Milei participates in an event commemorating the 42nd anniversary of the Falklands war, in the Plaza San Martin in Buenos Aires, Argentina, 02 April 2024. The country remembers the 1982 confrontation between Argentina and Britain that lasted 74 days and caused 649 deaths on the Argentine side, 255 on the British and three island civilians. EPA/JUAN IGNACIO RONCORONI