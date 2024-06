Milei,'sono la talpa dentro lo Stato, lo distruggo dall'interno'

epa11370328 President of Argentina, Javier Milei, greets his supporters at a ceremony on the Day of the Fatherland, in the city of Cordoba, Argentina 25 May 2024. The President of Argentina, Javier Milei, announced a 'significant reduction' of taxes and reached out to the provincial governors, on the occasion of the speech held in Cordoba (center of the country) during the National Day. Milei, who had indicated this date as a milestone for a pact of 'national refoundation' together with the provincial governors', could not fulfill it due to the lack of agreement with the local governors and the prior non-approval of his star project, the 'bases law', reiterated his call for it. EPA/Ariel Alejandro Carreras