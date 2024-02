Milei, 'non ho bisogno del Parlamento per governare l'Argentina'

epa11022045 Argentina's President Javier Milei walks onto the balcony of the Casa Rosada to greet supporters in Buenos Aires, Argentina, 10 December 2023. Milei, arrived at the Casa Rosada (seat of government) for the first time as head of state of the South American country, after taking the oath of office in Congress and delivering his speech to citizens. The leader of La Libertad Avanza (ultra-right) moved with his sister and main advisor, Karina Milei, in a convertible vehicle to the Plaza de Mayo, where, upon arriving at the Metropolitan Cathedral, he got out of the car and walked among the shouting of his followers. EPA/Juan Ignacio Roncoroni