Mike Johnson fallisce primo voto per rielezione a speaker
epa11803980 Speaker elect Mike Johnson (C) votes for himself during the Speaker election on the House floor of the US Capitol in Washington, DC, USA, 03 January 2025. The US House of Representatives begins its 119th session with an election for Speaker of the House which could solidify Republican Mike Johnson's leadership or cast the party into disarray. EPA/SHAWN THEW
AA
WASHINGTON, 03 GEN - Mike Johnson non è stato rieletto speaker della Camera Usa alla prima votazione, come sperava. Un flop anche per Donald Trump, che gli aveva dato il suo endorsement.
