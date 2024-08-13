'Michel sente l'Iran e Israele, appello alla moderazione'
epa11496546 President of the European Council Charles Michel arrives to attend the Sport for Sustainable Development Summit ahead of the Paris Olympic games, at the Carroussel du Louvre in Paris, France, 25 July 2024. The Summit aims to mobilize the public and private sectors around the values of sport and financing for development, and to support the Paris Agreement on Sport and Sustainable Development, which consists of 10 commitments. EPA/ANDRE PAIN
AA
BRUXELLES, 13 AGO - Il presidente del Consiglio europeo, Charles Michel, ha esortato il presidente iraniano Pezeshkian e il primo ministro israeliano Netanyahu a esercitare moderazione. Lo riferisce un alto funzionario Ue. Nelle chiamate con il presidente dell'Iran e con il premier israeliano - avvenute rispettivamente sabato e oggi - Michel ha sottolineato che il Medio Oriente è "sull'orlo di una guerra molto più ampia" e che "è necessario fare tutto il possibile per evitarla". Il presidente del Consiglio europeo ha espresso "forte sostegno dell'Ue" all'iniziativa di Usa, Egitto e Qatar per il cessate il fuoco a Gaza e il rilascio degli ostaggi.
Riproduzione riservata © Giornale di Brescia
Argomenti