Michel, 'il veto in Georgia offre riflessione, coglierla'
BRUXELLES, 18 MAG - "Il veto posto dalla presidente Salome Zourabichvili alla legge sulla trasparenza offre un momento di ulteriore riflessione. Nella sua forma attuale, la legge non è in linea con i valori e il percorso dell'Ue. Invito tutti i politici e i leader georgiani a fare buon uso di questa finestra di opportunità e a garantire che la Georgia rimanga sulla rotta europea sostenuta dalla popolazione. Continuo a seguire da vicino gli sviluppi in Georgia". Lo scrive su X il presidente del Consiglio Europeo Charles Michel.
