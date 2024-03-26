Mezzaluna Rossa, 'ospedale al-Amal ha smesso di operare'

epa11244065 Northern Gaza displaced Palestinians from the Abu Nuqira family inspect their home after an Israeli air strike, in the Rafah refugee camp, southern Gaza Strip, 26 March 2024. More than 32,200 Palestinians and over 1,450 Israelis have been killed, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry and the Israel Defense Forces (IDF), since Hamas militants launched an attack against Israel from the Gaza Strip on 07 October 2023, and the Israeli operations in Gaza and the West Bank which followed it. EPA/HAITHAM IMAD