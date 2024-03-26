Mezzaluna Rossa, 'ospedale al-Amal ha smesso di operare'
epa11244065 Northern Gaza displaced Palestinians from the Abu Nuqira family inspect their home after an Israeli air strike, in the Rafah refugee camp, southern Gaza Strip, 26 March 2024. More than 32,200 Palestinians and over 1,450 Israelis have been killed, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry and the Israel Defense Forces (IDF), since Hamas militants launched an attack against Israel from the Gaza Strip on 07 October 2023, and the Israeli operations in Gaza and the West Bank which followed it. EPA/HAITHAM IMAD
AA
TEL AVIV, 26 MAR - La Mezzaluna Rossa ha fatto sapere che l'ospedale al-Amal di Khan Yunis, nel sud della Striscia, ha "smesso di operare" dopo che l'Idf ha "evacuato la struttura e bloccato gli ingressi". L'organizzazione palestinese su X ha espresso " disappunto per il fatto che l'ospedale sia stato messo fuori servizio dopo che la comunità internazionale non è riuscita a fornire la protezione necessaria al proprio personale, ai pazienti e agli sfollati". L'esercito israeliano ha più volte spiegato di aver cominciato ad operare nella struttura "sulla base di informazioni precise di intelligence" che indicano la presenza di "terroristi sul posto".
