Messico, Senato invaso da manifestanti per riforma giustizia

epa11593722 Demonstrators protest in front of the Chamber of Senators in Mexico City, Mexico, 08 September 2024. Thousands of workers, university students and members of the opposition gathered on 08 September to march toward the Mexican Senate in an attempt to stop the controversial judicial reform that could be approved later in the day. The initiative promoted by the Mexican president proposes, among other things, the election of judges by popular vote. EPA/MARIO GUZMAN