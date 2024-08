Messico, riforma giustizia approvata in Commissione della Camera

epa10185832 Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador (AMLO) speaks during a press conference at the National Palace in Mexico City, Mexico 15 September 2022. The Mexican government has released over 2,500 inmates since 2018 during the Presidency of Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, thanks to the Amnesty Law introduced by the head of state, whose mandate runs untils 2024. EPA/MARIO GUZMAN