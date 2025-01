'Messico respinge un volo militare Usa per deportare migranti'

epa11802889 Guatemalan citizens get off a plane after arriving from the United States at the Guatemalan Air Force base, in Guatemala City, Guatemala, 02 January 2025. Guatemala received the first four deportation flights of 2025 sent by the United States with 522 people, after closing last year with more than 61,000 nationals of this Central American country expelled from U.S. territory. EPA/DAVID TORO