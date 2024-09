Messico, in 10 mila a marcia contro violenza narcos in Chiapas

epa11603104 People participate in a demonstration for peace, and against drug violence, in Tuxtla Gutierrez, Chiapas state, Mexico, 13 September 2024. Some 10,000 people from different ethnic groups in the Mexican state of Chiapas (southeast), human rights defenders, retired teachers, transport workers and the state's Catholic Church held a march to demand that the Mexican government put an end to the drug violence that has increased in recent months in the region. EPA/Carlos López