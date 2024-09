Messico, concluso lo sciopero dei magistrati contro la riforma

epaselect epa11599450 Federal judiciary workers protest around the Senate of the Republic in Mexico City, Mexico, 11 September 2024. Workers and university students opposed to the recently approved reform to the judiciary, in which judges are elected by popular vote, demonstrated on Wednesday at the headquarters of the Congress of the central state of Puebla and other state congresses in Mexico as the reform was approved in 10 states of the country. EPA/Sáshenka Gutiérrez