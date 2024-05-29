Meloni sente Erdogan, il presidente della Turchia sarà al G7
epa11005790 A handout photo made available by Turkish Presidential Press office shows Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan (R) and Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni pose during their meeting at the UN Climate Change Conference COP28, in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, 01 December 2023. The 2023 United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP28), runs from 30 November to 12 December, and is expected to host one of the largest number of participants in the annual global climate conference as over 70,000 estimated attendees, including the member states of the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC), business leaders, young people, climate scientists, Indigenous Peoples and other relevant stakeholders will attend. HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES EPA/MURAT CETINMUHURDAR /TURKISH PRESIDENTIAL PRESS OFFICE /HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES
AA
ROMA, 29 MAG - "Il Presidente del Consiglio, Giorgia Meloni, ha avuto oggi una conversazione telefonica con il Presidente della Repubblica di Turchia, Recep Tayyip Erdoğan". Lo riferisce una nota di Palazzo Chigi in cui si spiega che "in vista del Vertice G7, il colloquio ha permesso di fare il punto anche sullo stato delle relazioni bilaterali e sui principali scenari di crisi internazionali". "Il Presidente del Consiglio - si legge nel comunicato - ha colto l'occasione per ringraziare il suo interlocutore per aver confermato la sua partecipazione a Borgo Egnazia".
