Meloni, nei due anni di governo non mi sono mai risparmiata

epa11673034 A handout picture made available by the Chigi Palace (Palazzo Chigi) Press Office shows Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni arriving for a meeting with Emir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani (not pictured) at Villa Doria Pamphili, in Rome, Italy, 21 October 2024. EPA/FILIPPO ATTILI/CHIGI PALACE PRESS OFFICE HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES