Meloni, interrogarsi su quanto non ha funzionato alle Regionali

epa11727620 Italy's Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni (L) with IMF Managing Director, Kristalina Georgieva (R), at the opening session of the G20 Summit in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, 18 November 2024. The G20 summit will bring together leaders from 55 nations and organizations on 18 and 19 November at the Museum of Modern Art in Rio de Janeiro. EPA/FILIPPO ATTILI / CHIGI PALACE PRESS OFFICE / HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES