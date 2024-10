Meloni, impegnati per rendere strutturale il bonus psicologo

An handout image provided by Italian governmemt press office shows Italy's Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni attending a EU - Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) summit in Brussels, 16 October 2024. ANSA/ FILIPPO ATTILI- UFFICIO STAMPA PALAZZO CHIGI +++ ANSA PROVIDES ACCESS TO THIS HANDOUT PHOTO TO BE USED SOLELY TO ILLUSTRATE NEWS REPORTING OR COMMENTARY ON THE FACTS OR EVENTS DEPICTED IN THIS IMAGE; NO ARCHIVING; NO LICENSING +++