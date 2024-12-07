Meloni e Trump avranno un bilaterale a Parigi

epa11762762 French President Emmanuel Macron (L) and his wife Brigitte (R) welcome Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni (C) for the reopening ceremony of the Notre Dame de Paris Cathedral, in Paris, France, 07 December 2024. The Notre-Dame de Paris Cathedral reopens on 07 December after nearly six years of renovation work following its destruction by a fire on 15 April 2019. EPA/CHRISTOPHE PETIT TESSON / POOL