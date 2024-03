Meloni, bene la proroga di aiuti di Stato per agricoltura

La presidente del Consiglio Giorgia Meloni all'Europa Building per il Consiglio europeo, Bruxelles, 21 marzo 2024. /// Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni during the European Council meeting in Brussels, Belgium, 21 March 2024. EU leaders are expected to address security and defence, continued support to Ukraine and the situation in the Middle-East as well as the EU's enlargement, external relations, migration, agriculture and the European Semester during a two-day summit. ANSA/ UFFICIO STAMPA PALAZZO CHIGI/ FILIPPO ATTILI +++ ANSA PROVIDES ACCESS TO THIS HANDOUT PHOTO TO BE USED SOLELY TO ILLUSTRATE NEWS REPORTING OR COMMENTARY ON THE FACTS OR EVENTS DEPICTED IN THIS IMAGE; NO ARCHIVING; NO LICENSING +++ NPK +++