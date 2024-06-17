Meloni a Bruxelles, incontri informali prima del vertice
epa11414763 Prime Minister of Italy Giorgia Meloni attends the plenary session during the Summit on peace in Ukraine in Stansstad near Lucerne, Switzerland, 16 June 2024. International heads of state gather on 15 and 16 June at the Buergenstock Resort in central Switzerland for the two-day Summit on Peace in Ukraine. EPA/ALESSANDRO DELLA VALLE / POOL EDITORIAL USE ONLY
AA
ROMA, 17 GIU - La presidente del Consiglio Giorgia Meloni è arrivata a Bruxelles, dove questa sera si terrà il vertice informale dei 27 sui top jobs comunitari. Meloni avrà una serie di incontri informali prima del vertice. Ad attendere il capo del governo in hotel del centro storico di Bruxelles - dove presumibilmente si terranno alcuni degli incontri di Meloni - c'era il co-presidente del gruppo Ecr Nicola Procaccini.
