Mélenchon, 'il Nuovo Fronte Popolare deve governare'
epa11449063 Jean Luc Melenchon (LFI) speaks during the New Popular Front Rally after the first round of the early parliamentary elections at Place de la Republique in Paris, France, 30 June 2024. According to exit polls, France's far right National Rally has made significant gains in the first round of parliamentary elections. The second round of the elections for a new Parliament is to be held on 07 July 2024. EPA/JULIEN MATTIA
AA
PARIGI, 07 LUG - Trionfo nel quartier generale del Nuovo Fronte Popolare, dove Jean-Luc Mélenchon ha preso immediatamente la parola dopo l'annuncio dei risultati proclamando che "il Nuovo Fronte Popolare deve governare" e che "i francesi hanno respinto la soluzione peggiore".
