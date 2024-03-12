Medici di Gaza, 'picchiati e umiliati da soldati israeliani'

epa11151586 Israeli soldiers on guard at the gate of the Nitzana border crossing between Israel and Egypt, in southern Israel, as protesters attempt to prevent humanitarian aid from reaching the Gaza Strip, 14 February 2024. More than 28,300 Palestinians and over 1,300 Israelis have been killed, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry and the Israel Defense Forces (IDF), since Hamas militants launched an attack against Israel from the Gaza Strip on 07 October 2023, and the Israeli operations in Gaza and the West Bank which followed it. EPA/ATEF SAFADI