Media, voto interrotto a Belgorod per le esplosioni
epa11216680 A handout still image taken from handout video provided by the Russian Defence Ministryâ€™s press-service shows destroyed military equipment of sabotage and reconnaissance groups of Ukraine at the border crossing near the settlement of Nekhoteevka, Belgorod region, Russia, 12 March 2024. According to the Russian Ministry of Defense, a breakthrough attempt by the Ukrainian armed forces was not allowed and sabotage groups were destroyed. The Federal Security Service of the Russian Federation stated that since 10 March, during attempts to penetrate into the Belgorod and Kursk regions, Ukrainian saboteurs have lost more than a hundred people, six tanks, and a French Caesar artillery mount. EPA/RUSSIAN DEFENSE MINISTRY HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES
AA
ROMA, 15 MAR - Secondo il media ucraino Rbc-Ukraine, il voto per le elezioni presidenziali russe è stato sospeso a Belgorod a causa di diverse esplosioni. "La città trema per le esplosioni, i testimoni oculari si lamentano dei bombardamenti e pubblicano online filmati di incendi", scrive su Telegram Rbc-Ukraine pubblicando diversi filmati in cui si vede il fumo alzarsi da più zone. Le elezioni presidenziali nella Federazione russa si tengono da oggi fino a domenica.
