Media Usa, oggi colloquio tra Biden e Netanyahu
epa10925268 US President Joe Biden (L) and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (R) during a joint press confrence in Tel Aviv, Israel, 18 October 2023. President Biden pledged US support for Israel and said the overnight attack on a hospital in the Gaza strip 'appears' to have been caused 'by the other team' EPA/MIRIAM ALSTER / POOL
TEL AVIV, 06 MAG - Il presidente Usa Joe Biden parlerà oggi con il premier israeliano Benyamin Netanyahu. Lo ha detto una fonte Usa al sito Axios.
