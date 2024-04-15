Media Usa, la risposta d'Israele potrebbe essere imminente
epa11278042 An Israeli F35 fighter jet takes off from an undisclosed location in central Israel, 14 April 2024. According to the IDF, Israelâ€™s defense systems, as well as Israelâ€™s allies in the region, intercepted 99 percent of more than â€œ300 threats of various typesâ€, including drones, cruise and surface-to-surface missiles, launched from Iran against Israel overnight. EPA/ABIR SULTAN
ROMA, 15 APR - La risposta di Israele all'attacco di sabato dell'Iran potrebbe essere "imminente". Lo riferisce una fonte israeliana citata dalla Nbc dopo la riunione del gabinetto di guerra israeliano.
