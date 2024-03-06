Media, Usa chiedono una tregua di 6 settimane in risoluzione Onu

epa11198213 Smoke rises following an Israeli air strike during a military operation in Khan Yunis, southern Gaza Strip, 04 March 2024. More than 30,500 Palestinians and over 1,300 Israelis have been killed, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry and the Israel Defense Forces (IDF), since Hamas militants launched an attack against Israel from the Gaza Strip on 07 October 2023, and the Israeli operations in Gaza and the West Bank which followed it. The Israeli military stated on 04 March that in recent days its forces launched an operation aimed at 'circling the west' in Khan Yunis, carrying out a series of strikes on dozens of targets from the 'air and the ground'. EPA/MOHAMMED SABER