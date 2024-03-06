Media, Usa chiedono una tregua di 6 settimane in risoluzione Onu
epa11198213 Smoke rises following an Israeli air strike during a military operation in Khan Yunis, southern Gaza Strip, 04 March 2024. More than 30,500 Palestinians and over 1,300 Israelis have been killed, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry and the Israel Defense Forces (IDF), since Hamas militants launched an attack against Israel from the Gaza Strip on 07 October 2023, and the Israeli operations in Gaza and the West Bank which followed it. The Israeli military stated on 04 March that in recent days its forces launched an operation aimed at 'circling the west' in Khan Yunis, carrying out a series of strikes on dozens of targets from the 'air and the ground'. EPA/MOHAMMED SABER
AA
ROMA, 06 MAR - Gli Stati Uniti hanno rivisto il testo della bozza di risoluzione del Consiglio di Sicurezza dell'Onu per sostenere "un cessate il fuoco immediato di circa sei settimane a Gaza insieme al rilascio di tutti gli ostaggi": lo riportano i media internazionali. La bozza iniziale degli Stati Uniti mostrava il sostegno ad un 'cessate il fuoco temporaneo' nella guerra tra Israele e Hamas. Washington ha posto finora il veto su 3 progetti di risoluzione, 2 dei quali avrebbero richiesto un cessate il fuoco immediato. Gli Usa hanno detto che intendono concedere tempo per i negoziati sulla loro bozza e che non si precipiteranno al voto.
