Media, 'ucciso il numero 2 di Hezbollah'

epa11260776 Hezbollah supporters carry flags of their party and a picture of Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah as they listen to his speech during a gathering to commemorate Al Quds Day (Jerusalem Day) in a suburb of Beirut, Lebanon, 05 April 2024. Al Quds Day was declared in 1979 by the late Ayatollah Khomeini, founder of the Islamic Iranian Republic, who called on the world's Muslims to show solidarity with Palestinians on the last Friday of the fasting month of Ramadan. EPA/WAEL HAMZEH
TEL AVIV, 30 LUG - L'alto dirigente di Hezbollah ucciso nell'attacco dell'Idf a Beirut è Fouad Sukar, considerato il numero due dell'organizzazione guidata da Hassan Nasrallah. Lo riferiscono i media israeliani.

TEL AVIV

