Media turchi, Erdogan vedrà Biden alla Casa Bianca il 9/05

epa09845976 US President Joe Biden (R) and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan (L) talk during a family picture for an extraordinary NATO Summit at the Alliance headquarters in Brussels, Belgium, 24 March 2022. NATO leaders will address the consequences of Russian President Putin's invasion of Ukraine, discuss the role of China in this crisis, and decide on the next steps to strengthen NATO's deterrence and defence. EPA/Radek Pietruszka POLAND OUT