Media, Trump ha invitato Xi alla cerimonia di giuramento

epa07681581 A Chinese official waits on a chair in the corridors outside a bilateral meeting between Chinese President Xi Jingping and US President Donald Trump during the second day of the summit in Osaka, Japan, 29 June 2019. It is the first time Japan will host a summit. The summit gathers leaders from 19 countries and the European Union to discuss topics such as global economy, trade and investment, innovation and employment. EPA/LUKAS COCH AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT