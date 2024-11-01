Media, 'tre raid israeliani su periferia sud di Beirut'
epaselect epa11629599 Smoke rises following Israeli overnight strikes in the southern suburbs of Beirut, Lebanon, 28 September 2024. The Israeli army (Tsahal) carried out a new series of attacks on the central offices of Hezbollah in Beirut on the morning of September 28, following a massive attack the day before that killed at least six people and wounded dozens of others, according to the Lebanese Ministry of Health. On September 27, the Israeli army announced in a statement that it had 'carried out a precise strike on the Central Headquarters of the Hezbollah' that were 'intentionally built under residential buildings in the heart of the Dahyeh.' EPA/WAEL HAMZEH
ROMA, 01 NOV - L'aviazione israeliana ha effettuato questa mattina almeno tre raid sulla periferia sud di Beirut dopo che l'esercito aveva ordinato l'evacuazione di diversi edifici della roccaforte di Hezbollah: lo riporta la Afptv. Tre esplosioni seguite da nuvole di fumo sono avvenute in almeno tre punti della periferia della capitale libanese.
