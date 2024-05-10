Media, 'tank e truppe Israele circondano parte est Rafah'

epa11329418 Israeli military vehicles gathered near the border fence with the Gaza Strip, at an undisclosed location in southern Israel, 09 May 2024. On 07 May, Israel said that its troops began an operation targeting Hamas militants and infrastructure within specific areas of eastern Rafah, taking operational control of the Gazan side of the Rafah crossing. The United States on 08 May confirmed the decision to pause a shipment of 'high payload munitions' to Israel. More than 34,900 Palestinians and over 1,455 Israelis have been killed, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry and the Israel Defense Forces (IDF), since Hamas militants launched an attack against Israel from the Gaza Strip on 07 October 2023, and the Israeli operations in Gaza and the West Bank which followed it. EPA/ABIR SULTAN