Media,sospetto attentatore in Germania positivo a test antidroga

epa11787966 A police vehicle is stationed at the scene of a vehicle-ramming attack on the Christmas market ahead of German Chancellor's visit, in Magdeburg, Germany, 21 December 2024. According to the Magdeburg police, at least two people were confirmed dead, scores were injured, and the suspect, a Saudi national, was taken into custody after he drove a car into a crowd at Magdeburg's Christmas market on 20 December. EPA/FILIP SINGER