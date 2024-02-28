Media, se intesa su Gaza l'annuncio sarà domenica al Cairo
epa11185904 Palestinians who fled with their families from the northern Gaza Strip walk in the shelters area in the west of the town of Deir al-Balah, southern Gaza Strip, 27 February 2024 (issued 28 February 2024). Since 07 October 2023, up to 1.9 million people, or more than 85 percent of the population, have been displaced throughout the Gaza Strip, some more than once, according to the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA), which added that most civilians in Gaza are in 'desperate need of humanitarian assistance and protection'. EPA/MOHAMMED SABER
TEL AVIV, 28 FEB - Fonti diplomatiche egiziane citate dal network Al Quds - vicino ad Hamas - hanno riferito che c'e' "un accordo preliminare" per tenere un incontro domenica prossima al Cairo per annunciare il cessate il fuoco, se verrà raggiunto una intesa. Il quotidiano del Qatar 'Al-Arabi Al-Jadid' - ripreso dai media israeliani - ha detto che c'e' una intesa generale sul cessate il fuoco e lo scambio degli ostaggi ma "i dettagli sono ancora un ostacolo".
