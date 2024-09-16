Media, Ryan Routh ha molti precedenti penali
epa11606803 Palm Beach Sheriff officers guard the entrance of the Trump International Golf Club in West Palm Beach, Florida, USA, on 15 September 2024. According to the FBI, they are following an investigation of what appears to be an attempted assassination of Former President Donald Trump. Palm Beach County Sheriff Ric Bradshaw said the US Secret Service agents found a man pointing an AK-style rifle with a scope into the club as Trump was on the course. EPA/CRISTOBAL HERRERA-ULASHKEVICH
ROMA, 16 SET - Ryan Routh, 58 anni, il presunto attentatore alla vita di Donald Trump, ha una sfilza di precedenti penali, grandi e piccoli, lunga oltre 20 anni, e nel 2002 fu arrestato nel North Carolina quando aveva 36 anni per il possesso di una mitragliatrice, che la polizia allora, sulla scia degli eventi dell'11 settembre, classificò come "arma di distruzione di massa". Lo scrivono i media americani.
