Media russi, treno merci deragliato colpito da un drone
epa04003679 A handout image issued by the Volgograd Ministry of Emergencies shows rescuers and ambulance doctors transferring injured victims of a bomb explosion at the train station of Volgograd from local hospitals to a medical aircraft to transport them to specialized hospitals in Moscow, at the Volgorad airport, Russia, early 30 December 2013. At least 15 people were killed by a suicide bomber who blew herself up at the main railway station in the southern city of Volgograd on 29 December, Russian emergency services said. EPA/EMERGENCIES MINISTRY VOLGOGRAD / HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES/NO ARCHIVES
AA
ROMA, 14 MAG - Il treno merci deragliato la notte scorsa vicino alla stazione ferroviaria di Kotluban, nella regione russa di Volgograd, è stato colpito da almeno un drone: lo riferisce il canale Telegram russo Baza, vicino ai servizi, come riporta Ukrinform. In seguito all'attacco, avvenuto intorno alle 1:00 ora locale (mezzanotte in Italia), secondo la stessa fonte, due carri cisterna carichi di carburante hanno preso fuoco e uno è esploso. In totale sono deragliati nove carri.
Riproduzione riservata © Giornale di Brescia
Argomenti